Ticket prices and fan policies have been finalized for the opening and quarterfinal rounds of the Spring 2021 Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship on Tuesday and Wednesday hosted by UT Tyler.
General admission ticket prices will be sold for $5 at the ticket office located inside the Herrington Patriot Center on the day of each game only. UT Tyler students will be granted free admission into the games with their school I.D.
Non-UT Tyler students and seniors will be granted admission for a discounted rate of $3.
Capacity will be capped at 50% of the maximum occupancy, or 600 spectators, per the current state of Texas public health orders. All attendees will be required to wear masks while inside the Herrington Patriot Center and maintain social distancing of individuals not included in their personal party.
West Texas A&M and Texas A&M International will compete in the opening round at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that match will take on UT Tyler at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Those not able to attend the event will be able to watch both games live exclusively on the Lone Star Conference Digital Network. Fans will be able to purchase an LSC Volleyball Championship Day Pass for $10 that will provide access to all the tournament games for 24 hours starting at the time of the purchase. Passes will be available for purchase on each game day.