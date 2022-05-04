After being a powerhouse in NCAA Division III softball, the UT Tyler Patriots want to take their game up a notch.
UT Tyler will make it’s first postseason appearance as a Division II institution in the 2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Tournament by hosting the event at Suddenlink Park beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
The Patriots (40-3, 26-4 LSC) claimed their second consecutive Lone Star Conference regular season title last weekend, earning the right to host the league tournament in their first year of eligibility.
UT Tyler, the No. 1 seed, will begin play on Thursday night against the winner of No. 8 West Texas A&M and No. 9 Cameron, who play at 1:30 p.m.
Other games on Thursday include:
Game 1: No. 10 St. Edwards’s vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s, 11 a.m.
Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 4 p.m.
TICKET INFORMATION
All admission prices are for all-day passes, and can be purchased at the ticket gate on each day — Adults (age 18-64): $10; LSC Students (with valid campus ID): free; Seniors (age 65+): $10; Students (age 6-17): $10; and Children (age 0-5): free
STILL THE ONE
UT Tyler will enter postseason play for the first time as a Division II program as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country according to the 2022 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll. The Patriots received all 16 first-place votes and 400 points to appear as the unanimous no. 1 team in four straight weeks of the poll and enter their first-ever appearance at the 2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championships this week on the heels of a 13-game winning streak.
Six Lone Star Conference teams appeared within the top 25 of this week’s rankings, including Texas A&M-Kingsville (No. 2) and Angelo State (No. 7), who remained alongside UT Tyler in the Top 10. Lubbock Christian (No. 13), Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 18), and Oklahoma Christian (No. 19) rounded out LSC teams.
POSTSEASON HISTORY
The UT Tyler softball program will be competing in the 130th postseason game on Thursday dating back to the program’s first eligible season for postseason consideration in 2008. Since that point, UT Tyler is 90-39 overall in postseason games.
The Patriots made 11 appearances in the American Southwest Conference Tournament from 2008-2019, and finished their Division III era with a 34-15 record in the event. UT Tyler claimed the tournament crown five times in those 11 appearances.
Head coach Mike Reed and his program compiled a 56-24 record in the NCAA Division III National Tournament over the course of that time span as well, and made seven trips to the NCAA Division III World Series, winning it all in 2016.
2022 Lone Star Conference Softball Championship
Suddenlink Field at UT Tyler Ballpark
Thursday, May 5
Game 1: No. 10 St. Edward’s (18-26) vs. No. 7 St. Mary’s (35-16), 11 a.m.
Game 2: No. 9 Cameron (25-23) vs. No. 8 West Texas A&M (28-15), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: 7-10 winner vs. No. 2 Texas A&M-Kingsville (43-8), 4 p.m.
Game 4: 8-9 winner vs. No. 1 UT Tyler (40-14), 6:30 p.m.
Friday, May 6
Game 5: No. 3 Lubbock Christian (37-9) vs. No. 6 Oklahoma Christian (38-12), 11 a.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce (39-13) vs. No. 5 Angelo State (38-9), 1:30 p.m.
Game 7: Semifinals: 3-6 winner vs. 2/7-10 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Semifinals: 4-5 winner vs. 1/8-9 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7
Championship game: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 2 p.m.