UT Tyler continued its hot streak on Wednesday night and moved to .500 on the season with a 73-69 win over Western New Mexico.
It was the second straight night with a four-point win over the Mustangs and the eighth win overall in nine games for the Patriots, who started the season 2-9 through January.
The Patriots started February with a 6-0 mark, including a 61-60 win over No. 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville, before falling at Texas A&M-Kingsville, 56-52, on Feb. 27.
UT Tyler has opened March with two consecutive wins over the visitors from Silver City, New Mexico, following Tuesday’s 58-54 victory with Wednesday’s verdict.
While head coach Louis Wilson said he wasn’t necessarily of the quality of his team’s performance on Wednesday, the win makes it all better.
“It’s good to win games, obviously,” Wilson said. “It’s better than losing games, which is what we were doing a lot of early. I’m happy for the kids, because it validates some of the work, having some success. But you would like to play better than we did tonight. We didn’t play a very good basketball game, but we will take the win.”
Wilson said a lot of UT Tyler’s struggles had to do with its opponent, who despite being 0-11 on the season, has played eight games against ranked opponents, and all of the Mustangs’ games have been on the road.
“I want to give Western New Mexico a tremendous amount of credit,” Wilson said. “They have showed a tremendous amount of grit, and I want to give them a lot of credit for coming here and giving us all we could handle for two days.”
Before the game, UT Tyler honored six seniors — Emanuel Gant, Chris Giles, Micah Fuller, Roché Grootfaam, Soloman Thomas and Ansu Sesay.
Grootfam had a team-high 19 points and seven rebounds.
UT Tyler fell behind 14-7 early before going on a 7-0 run to tie the score behind six points from Gant.
Western New Mexico was up 27-20 after the under-4 timeout. The Patriots responded with a 10-0 run with eight of the points coming from Darius Alford, including two 3-pointers.
Alford finished with 17 points and was 5 of 7 from downtown for the Patriots, who were 7 of 24 from deep as a team.
Tony Avalos answered with a three in the final seconds to tie the score at 30 at halftime. Avalos finished with a game-high 21 points.
Western New Mexico jumped ahead 38-32 in the second half before UT Tyler battled back to go up 42-40.
After a Robert Banks three put Western New Mexico back in front, Grootfaam scored seven straight to give the Patriots a 49-43 lead. The Mustangs then went on a 7-0 run to go back in front before Grootfaam scored again to give the Patriots a lead they never surrendered.
Things did get interesting late, though. With UT Tyler lead 69-62 with 1:49 to play, the Patriots were assessed two technical fouls, and the Mustangs were able to shoot six free throws without any time running off of the clock to cut the score to 69-67.
Neither team scored against for more than a minute as the Banks and Jordyn Arnette both missed 3-pointers to take the lead in the final 26 seconds. Fuller hit two free throws with 21 seconds left, and Thomas knocked down two more with seven seconds on the clock to seal the victory.
UT Tyler will have two more home games, hosting Talladega at 5 p.m. Friday and Southwestern Adventist at 8 p.m. Saturday.
———
UT Tyler 73, Western New Mexico 69
WNM 30 39 — 69
UTT 30 43 — 73
WESTERN NEW MEXICO — Robert Banks 14; Ian Hohenstein 11; Cash Williams 8; Tony Avalos 21; Jordyn Arnette 2; Amarion Cash 0; Marvis Odia 6; Josiah Turner 0; Olamide Pedersen 7.
UT TYLER — Roché Grootfaam 19; Emanuel Gant 9; Chris Giles 0; Micah Fuller 5; Soloman Thomas 6; Da’Zhon Wyche 3; Jalen Davis 8; Darius Alford 17; Milan Szabo 4; Trey Davis 0; DJ Jones 2.