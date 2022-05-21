UT Tyler, fresh off winning the South Central Regional, is the No. 1 seed in the NCAA Division II Softball World Series, the NCAA announced from Indianapolis on Saturday.
The Patriots (47-7) will take on No. 8 California State-Dominguez Hills (41-21) at noon (CST) on Thursday, May 26.
UT Tyler, winners of the 2016 NCAA Division III World Series, will make its inaugural trip to the Division II World Series in the program’s first year of postseason eligibility.
All games are set to take place in Denver at the Assembly Athletic Complex at Metropolitan State University of Denver.
Cal State-Dominguez Hills is champion of the West Region.
The Patriots advanced through the NCAA South Central Regional 1 Bracket and then defeated No. 3 seeded Texas A&M-Kingsville in the South Central Super Regional, 2-1, in order to advance to the World Series.
Other first-round games on Thursday include: No. 4 Southern Indiana (49-11) vs. No. 5 Rogers State (Oklahoma) (53-10), 2:30 p.m.; No. 2 Adelphi (New York) (47-13) vs. No. 7 North Georgia (46-15), 5 p.m.; and No. 3 Auburn-Montgomery (Alabama) (48-11) vs. No. 6 Seton Hill (Pennsylvania) (41-10), 7:30 p.m.
The Patriots will face either Southern Indiana or Rogers State in their second game. If they win in the first round, UT Tyler will play at noon, Friday, May 27. If the Patriots lose the first game, they will play at 5 p.m., Friday, May 27.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS