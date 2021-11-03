EDINBURG — In an exhibition basketball game on Wednesday, UT Rio Grande Valley scored a 101-72 win over UT Tyler at the UTRGV Fieldhouse.
Milan Szabo led the Patriots with 12 points, followed by Jaxon Edelmayer (11) and Finn Fleute (9).
Justin Johnson paced the Vaqueros with 20 point. Ricky Nelson and LaQuan Butler added 14 points each.
The Patriots will now have three straight home games at the Herrington Patriot Center — Nov. 17 (noon vs. Southwestern Adventist, Youth Day), Nov. 19 (7 p.m., Fort Valley State, Veterans Day) and Nov. 21 (3 p.m., Dallas Christian College, Thanksgiving with the Patriots).
UTRGV’s first regular season game is on Nov. 9 against Texas A&M International in Edinburg. The Vaqueros then play at Arizona on Nov. 12.