The Patriots not only had a successful athletic season for 2020-21, but they also claimed the top prize in the classroom.
UT Tyler captured both the men's and women's Lone Star Conference Academic Excellence Awards presented by Balfour.
The award winners are determined by a point system, with points distributed according to finish by sport in those that the LSC sponsors after a conference-wide comparison of team Grade Point Averages. The member institution with the highest team GPA in each sport was named the sport's Academic Champion and earned five points toward the overall award. Each sport's runner-up picked up four points and third-place three points toward the overall award.
The Patriots were named Academic Champions in five of the eight men's sports that were recognized for the 2020-21 season and four of the nine women's sports. UT Tyler is the first Lone Star Conference institution to win both the men's and women's outright team awards in the same season, as West Texas A&M won the men's team award and split the women's team award in 2013-14.
The award also comes with a cash reward and custom trophy for both the men's and women's award.
The Patriots were tops in Baseball (3.331 GPA), Men's Cross Country (3.641), Men's Indoor Track & Field (3.451), Men's Outdoor Track & Field (3.451), Men's Soccer (3.590), Women's Soccer (3.692), Women's Indoor Track & Field (3.455), Women's Outdoor Track & Field (3.455) and Women's Tennis (3.904).
Any program with a Team GPA of 2.00 and above earned one point. Points for each member institution were totaled by gender and then divided by that institution's number of counter programs in that gender to arrive at the comparison value.
Other LSC champions were Men's Basketball: St. Edward's, 3.423; Football: Eastern New Mexico (2.767); Men's Golf: West Texas A&M (3.528); Men's Tennis, St. Mary's (3.623); Women's Basketball: Lubbock Christian (3.783); Women's Cross Country: Western New Mexico (3.789); Women's Golf: St. Mary's (3.873); Softball: Angelo State (3.662); and Volleyball, Texas Woman's (3.826).
The Patriots women's tennis team led all schools with a GPA of 3.904.