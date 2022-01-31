The Pioneers of Texas Woman's University used a late run to overcome UT Tyler and register a 57-51 Lone Star Conference win on Monday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots (13-5, 6-3) led 37-34 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Pioneers (13-5, 6-1) outscored UT Tyler, 23-14, in the final period to take the win.
UT Tyler returns to play on Thursday, traveling to Oklahoma City to take on Oklahoma Christian in a 5:30 p.m. contest. The Patriot women play the second game in OKC. The Patriots' next home game is Feb. 10 against Texas A&M-Commerce.
The Pioneers are scheduled to visit Eastern New Mexico on Thursday.
In Monday's game, Liah Davis led the Patriots with 14 points and nine rebounds. Destini Whitehead added 11 points.
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Lovisa Hevinder (8), Kelsey Crouse (7), Montse Gutierrez (4), Claudia Garrido Tribaldos (3), Elli Emrich (2) and Martina Machalova (2).
Crouse had three steals, four assists and three rebounds. Hevinder and Emrich each had five boards.
Four TWU players scored in double figures — Sadie Moyer (13), Brielle Woods (13), Ashley Ingram (11) and Keslyn King (10). Other Pioneers scoring were Scout Huffman (8) and Kayla Glover (2). Ingram and Glover led in rebounds with seven and six, respectively.
The Patriots were 5 of 9 from 3-point and 4 of 9 at free throw line. The Pioneers were 9 of 22 from long distance and 10 of 16 from the charity stripe.