In their first year of eligibility, the UT Tyler basketball teams are in the postseason.
Both Patriot squads earned berths in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, which begins on Tuesday. UT Tyler has transitioned from NCAA Division III to NCAA Division II.
The UT Tyler teams both lost their games on Saturday, falling to Angelo State in San Angelo. The Patriot women were edged by the Rambelles, 57-54, while the Patriot men dropped an 88-64 decision to the Rams.
WOMENThe Patriots will host a first round game of the LSC Tourney at the Herrington Patriot Center. First-round games are held on campus.
UT Tyler (17-8, 10-5) is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 Midwestern State (14-12, 8-8) at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to meet No. 2 seed Texas Woman’s University at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Against Angelo State, Martina Machalova led the Patriots with 19 points while Destini Whitehead added 16. Liah Davis led with 13 points while adding eight points. Lovisa Hevinder had seven boards.
Four Rambelles (15-12, 12-4) were in double figures — Payton Brown (13), Madeline Stephens (11), Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant (10) and Blakely Gerber (10).
Angelo State is the No. 4 seed and will receive a bye to the quarterfinals and will play at 8:30 p.m. Friday against either No. 5 Lubbock Christian or No. 12 Arkansas-Fort Smith, who will play Tuesday in Lubbock.
MENThe Patriots (16-9, 7-8) will hit the road for their first round game. UT Tyler is the No. 11 seed and will meet No. 6 seed Midwestern State (14-14, 10-6) on Tuesday in Wichita Falls. The winner advances to the quarterfinals to meet No. 3 Dallas Baptist at noon Thursday in Frisco.
On Saturday, Milan Szabo led UT Tyler with 14 points, followed by Da’Zhon Wyche (13) and Micah Fuller (12).
Paul Williams (21 points) and Dante Moses (20 points) led the Rams (19-8, 10-6).
Angelo State is the No. 7 seed and will host No. 10 UT Permian Basin on Tuesday. The winner will play No. 2 West Texas A&M at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Frisco.
