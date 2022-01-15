The Patriots gave the No. 1 ranked Lubbock Christian Chaparrals a scare on Saturday before eventually falling, 74-69, in a Lone Star Conference basketball game at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler led at halftime and were ahead on the scoreboard for much of the game but the experienced Chaps pulled away.
In the women’s game, No. 4 LCU scored a 57-37 win over the Patriots.
The UT Tyler teams get back into action on Tuesday, playing at Texas A&M-Commerce. The women play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m. The Lubbock Christian teams travel to Austin on Thursday to meet St. Edward’s.
MENMicah Fuller hit for 23 points to help power the Patriots (10-3, 2-2).
UT Tyler built a 38-32 halftime lead, but cold shooting (6 of 24, 25%) in the second half was too much to overcome.
The Chaparrals (16-0, 4-0) were led by Roman Mackenzie (18 points), Parker Hicks (15) and Aamer Muhammad (14). Jalen Brattain had 10 rebounds, eight points and two blocks.
Soloman Thomas (11 points) and Eysan Wiley (10 points, 7 rebounds) were also in double figures scoring for UT Tyler.
WOMENLovisa Hevinder (12 points, 6 rebounds) and Liah Davis (11 points, 6 rebounds) led the Patriots (9-4, 2-2).
Kelsey Crouse had three assists while Martina Machalova and Azaria Reed added two steals each for UT Tyler.
LCU (14-3, 3-2) dominated on the boards, led by Juliana Robertson’s 18 rebounds. She also had nine points and two blocks.
Ashton Duncan led the Lady Chaps with 20 points, followed by Channing Cunyus (13).
