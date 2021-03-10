Ra’Kim Hollis, Patriots men’s basketball assistant and John Tyler High School graduate, will serve as the interim head women’s basketball coach until the search for the next head women’s basketball coach at UT Tyler is complete, Dr. Howard Patterson, UT Tyler athletic director, announced on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Dr. Patterson said head coach Jeannette Mosher and her staff would not have their contracts renewed.
Hollis will continue to serve in his role as an assistant men’s basketball coach while also overseeing the day-to-day operations of the women’s program before the next head coach for the program is announced, Dr. Patterson said.
“Ra’kim has done a fantastic job during his one season as an assistant coach for our men’s program and is well respected amongst both basketball programs and the department here at UT Tyler,” Dr. Patterson said. “It is very important that our women’s basketball student-athletes have some stability and guidance during this transition into a new coaching staff and coach Hollis will do a great job of making sure those student-athletes are taken care of.”
Hollis just completed his first season as an assistant on head coach Louis Wilson’s staff on the men’s side in which he returned home following coaching stints at Albany College of Pharmacy, SUNY Adirondack, and Ranger Junior College. Hollis was a standout basketball player at John Tyler High School, earning all-state honors before attending Texas Southern University.
He led the Southwestern Athletic Conference in scoring in consecutive seasons during his time with the program, earning SWAC Tournament MVP honors, and led the Tigers to the NCAA Division I Tournament. The Tyler native went on to a seven-year professional basketball career overseas with stints in Germany, Austria and Spain before beginning his coaching career.
The search for the next full-time head women’s basketball coach is currently underway.