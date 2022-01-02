Paul Djoko swished a 3-pointer and the Patriots played tight defense in the final seconds as UT Tyler rallied for a 69-68 win over Midwestern State in the Lone Star Conference basketball opener on Sunday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
In the women's game, the Patriots, paced by Lovisa Hevinder's scoring, knocked off the Mustangs 86-60.
The UT Tyler men go to 9-1 on the season and 1-0 in the LSC. MSU falls to 4-9 and 0-2.
The UT Tyler women improve to 8-2 on the season and 1-0 in the LSC with the Mustangs falling to 5-5 and 0-1.
The Patriots return to play on Thursday, traveling to Lawton, Oklahoma to face Cameron. The women's game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. The men follow at 5:30 p.m.
The squads also play on Saturday in Canyon against West Texas A&M (2 and 4 p.m.).
UT Tyler returns home on Jan. 13 to face Eastern New Mexico in a doubleheader (5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.).
Midwestern State returns home to Wichita Falls on Thursday, playing host to St. Edward's.
MEN
The Patriots trailed the entire second half, including by nine points on two occasions, until Djoko, off an assist from Jaxon Edelmayer, connected on a 3-pointer with 16 seconds on the clock to give his team a 69-68 lead.
The Mustangs missed two jumpers and a layup in the final seconds before Da'Zhon Wyche grabbed a rebound at the buzzer to clinch the win by UT Tyler.
Micah Fuller hit a 3-pointer with 55 seconds on the clock to bring UT Tyler within 68-66, setting up the chance for the win.
Zaire Mateen led UT Tyler with 16 points, followed by Fuller and Wyche with 10 points apiece.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Edelmayer (8), Milan Szabo (7), Patrick Samoura (5), Djoko (5), Eysan Wiley (5) and Thomas Soloman (3).
Szabo led the Patriots with seven rebounds and four blocks. Fuller had five assists and three steals.
UT Tyler was 14 of 20 at the free throw line and 11 of 22 from 3-point.
Terrell Wilson led the Mustangs with 28 points.
Others scoring for MSU were Jalin Brown (8), Amaechi Chukwu (8), Jermane Carter (7), Pierre Sanders (7), Jordan Teal (6), Jamey Sanders (2) and Travis Massey (2).
The Mustangs were 6 of 8 at the free throw line and 10 of 19 from 3-point.
WOMEN
Lovisa Hevinder sizzled for 29 points in leading UT Tyler to the victory. The freshman from Stockholm, Sweden was 9 of 12 from 3-point land and 10 of 13 from the floor.
A big second quarter sparked the Patriots to the win. UT Tyler outscored the Mustangs 23-8 in the second quarter, taking a 40-21 halftime lead.
Three Patriots joined Hevinder in double figures scoring — Martina Machalova (17), Liah Davis (14) and Montse Gutierrez (10).
Davis had a double-double by adding 12 rebounds.
Kelsey Crouse added 10 assists, while scoring six points and grabbing eight rebounds.
Yasmine Sifaoui led the Mustangs with 13 points while Morgan Lenahan added 12 points.
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Destini Whitehead (6), Claudia Garrido Tribaldos (3) and Keaundra Eddings (1).
The Patriots were 9 of 10 at the free throw line and 13 of 21 from 3-point.
MSU was 12 of 15 at the free throw line and 6 of 25 from 3-point.