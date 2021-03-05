The Patriots continued their late season surge with a 78-60 non-conference basketball victory over Talladega College on Friday at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler improved to 11-10 overall and the Patriots have won nine of their last 10 games. They will play host to Southwestern Adventist at 8 p.m. Saturday.
After winning 13 straight games, the Tornadoes, from Talladega, Alabama, fall to 24-4 after back-to-back losses to Xavier (New Orleans) and UT Tyler. The school competes in the NAIA.
Micah Fuller led the Patriots with 18 points with teammates Thomas Soloman (14 points) and Darius Alford (10 points) also in double figures.
UT Tyler broke out to a 37-24 halftime lead.
Malcolm Bell led the Tornadoes with 23 points, followed by Jordan Crumbley with 15 points.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Da'Zhon Wyche (8), Jalen Davis (8), Milan Szabo (7), Emanuel Gant (4), Roche Grootfaam (4), Chris Giles (3) and Trey Davis (2).
Grootfaam and Giles led the Patriots with six rebounds each and Alford led with four assists. Richard Brooks led the Tornadoes with eight rebounds and Nate Pendarvis had three assists.