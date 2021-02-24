Soloman Thomas hit for 19 points and the Patriots continued to sizzle, winning their sixth straight game on Wednesday night.
UT Tyler knocked off No. 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville, 61-60, in a Lone Star Conference basketball game at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots improve to 8-9 overall and 7-9 in conference. The Javelinas (13-2, 13-2) saw their 11-game winning streak snapped.
In the first game, the Patriot women came close to registering their first victory of the season, falling to the Javelinas 54-52.
Both teams are scheduled to meet again on Saturday in Kingsville. The women are slated to play at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
MEN
Thomas swished a 3-pointer with 1:18 on the clock in the second half to give the Patriots a 54-51 lead. Later, Thomas and Chris Giles each connected on two free throws apiece for a 60-53 advantage with 31 seconds showing. A&M-Kingsville’s Will Chayer had back-to-back layups, the latter with four seconds showing to bring his team within 60-57.
Da’Zhon Wyche’s free throw with three seconds on the clock gave UT Tyler a four-point lead. Creighton Avery’s 3-pointer sliced the lead to one, but the Patriots inbounded the ball for the win.
Wyche added 13 points and Darius Alford pitched in 11 for the Patriots. Milan Szabo had 10 points.
Avery led the Javelinas with 26 points with Chayer adding 12.
WOMEN
Freshman Taylor Jackson’s 3-point attempt in the final seconds was off the mark as the Javelinas (7-8, 7-8) held off the Patriots (0-13, 0-13).
Kelsey Crouse led UT Tyler with 17 points with Tyreesha Blaylock adding 13. Shequana Jackson had eight rebounds.
Jayde Tschritter and Anastacia Mickens each scored 10 points to lead A&M-Kingsville. Mia Rivers had 10 assists. Mickens had nine rebounds.