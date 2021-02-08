LAWTON, Okla. — The Patriots captured their second consecutive victory against Cameron as UT Tyler scored an 85-79 win in overtime on Monday in a Lone Star Conference basketball game at Aggie Gymnasium.
The Patriots (4-9, 3-9 LSC) also defeated the Aggies, 76-66, on Sunday. Cameron falls to 1-12 both in conference and overall.
UT Tyler now returns home for four straight contests at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center —vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith (7:30 p.m., Friday; 5:30 p.m., Saturday); vs. St. Mary’s (2 p.m., Monday) and vs. Texas A&M-International (7:30 p.m., Feb. 17).
Da’Zhon Wyche led the Patriots with 26 points. The 5-10 senior guard from Anchorage, Alaska was 5 of 10 from 3-point.
Emanuel Grant had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds with Micah Fuller adding 15 points as well. Other Patriots scoring were Soloman Thomas (9), Darius Alford (7), Milan Szabo (5), Chris Giles (4) and Roche Grootfaam (4).
Alford also had three steals and Fuller had six rebounds.
On Sunday, Soloman Thomas led all scorers with 16 points, and all nine Patriots who played in the game finished with at least four points in a balanced scoring effort. More importantly, UT Tyler committed a season-low 10 turnovers while forcing 22 from Cameron, leading to a 20-5 difference in points off turnovers.