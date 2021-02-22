SAN ANTONIO — UT Tyler, led by a balanced scoring attack, won its fifth straight Lone Star Conference basketball game, a 60-46 win over Saint Mary's on Monday at Bill Greehey Arena.
Da'Zhon Wyche led the Patriots (7-9, 6-9 LSC) with 14 points with Roche Grootfaam adding 12 points and eight rebounds.
After three straight postponements, the Patriots fell behind early before taking a 29-23 halftime lead and taking control in the second half, outscoring the Rattlers 28-8 on points after turnovers.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Darius Alford (9), Soloman Thomas (8), Jalen Davis (6), Chris Giles (4), Milan Szabo (3), DJ Jones (2) and Trey Davis (2).
Mamady Djikine led the Rattlers (3-7, 3-6) with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
The Patriots return home Wednesday to face Texas A&M-Kingsville at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center. The women are set to play at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.
UT Tyler will then play at Texas A&M-Kingsville on Saturday before hosting back-to-back games against Western New Mexico on March 2 (7 p.m.) and 3 (5 p.m.).
St. Mary's visits Oklahoma Christian on Friday.