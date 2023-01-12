After splitting games in Laredo, the UT Tyler Patriots take on Texas A&M-Kingsville in a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Saturday in Kingsville.
Games are set for 1 p.m. (women) and 3 p.m. (men).
WOMEN
On Thursday, the Patriot women (14-2, 9-0) scored a 77-69 win over Texas A&M International (11-6, 4-5) at Kinesiology Building.
UT Tyler led 40-28 at halftime, but the Dustdevils had a big third quarter, pulling within two points, 56-54. But the Patriots held off the hometown team.
Lovisa Hevinder led the Patriots with a double double — 15 points and 13 rebounds. Other Patriots in double figures scoring were Frances King (18), Tina Machalova (14) and Ella Bradley (10). Also scoring were Montse Gutierrrez (9), Destini Whitehead (7), Madyson Tate (4).
King had seven assists and seven rebounds. Bradley had three blocks.
UT Tyler was 8 of 26 from 3-points (Hevinder, 5; Gutierrez, 1; Whitehead, 1; Machalova, 1). The Patriots were 17 of 20 from the free throw line.
Barbara Turkalj (26 points) and Meli Hornedo (24) led the Dustdevils, who were 16 of 37 from 3-point. Hornedo had eight treys.
Texas A&M International was 5 of 8 from the free throw line. The Dustdevils are scheduled to host Texas Woman's at 1 p.m. Saturday.
MEN
The Patriots led 26-24 at halftime, but Texas A&M International rallied in the second half for a 57-48.
UT Tyler falls to 8-5 overall and 4-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Dustdevils go to 10-7 and 3-6.
Rashun Williams led the Patriots 20 points. He added three blocks and six rebounds.
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Kyle Frelow (7), Jordan Hairston (6), Jordan Love (3), Barnell Davis (3), DJ Jones (3), Terrell Wilson (2), Mohamed Diallo (2) and Hasaan Herrington (2). Frelow also had six boards.
The Patriots were 4 of 21 from 3-point land (Williams, 2; Davis, 1; Jones, 1). They were 10 of 15 from the free throw line.
Tiras Morton led the Laredo school with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Jermaine Drewey also added 13 points. Other scorers were Shea Rax (10), Mike Rivera (6), Bobby Torres (5), John Achebe (4), Tyrese Davis (4) and Olaverr Camacho (2).
The Dustdevils were 4 of 11 from 3-point and they were 11 of 20 from the free throw line. Texas A&M International is scheduled to host Dallas Baptist at 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Patriot squads return home on Thursday, hosting Lubbock Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women play at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7:30 p.m.