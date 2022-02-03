UT Tyler's trip to OKC was certainly OK as the Patriots swept Oklahoma Christian on Thursday in a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader at the Eagles' Nest in Oklahoma City.
In the women's game, the Patriots, led by Liah Davis' 17 rebounds, rallied in the fourth quarter to register a 72-67 victory.
In the men's game, Soloman Thomas hit a career-high 25 points to help the Patriots stave off the Eagles, 72-65.
The Patriots were scheduled to continue their road trip to Fort Smith, Arkansas to meet Arkansas-Fort Smith on Saturday but due to inclement weather conditions in the area the games were canceled.
UT Tyler now returns Tyler for three consecutive home games — Feb. 10 vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (5 and 7:30 p.m.), Feb. 17 vs. St. Mary's (5 and 7:30 p.m.) and Feb. 19 vs. St. Edward's (2 and 4 p.m.).
WOMEN
The Patriots (14-5, 7-3) rallied from a 51-47 deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter by outscoring the Eagles 25-16 in the final period.
The Eagles fall to 6-13 and 3-6.
Davis led UT Tyler with a double double. Along with her 17 points, the 6-2 graduate student from Colorado Springs, Colorado, added 14 points.
Lovisa Hevinder added 14 points, followed by Destini Whitehead (13) and Montse Gutierrez (12).
Kate Bradley led the Eagles (0-16, 0-8) with 14 points, while Brooklin Bain added 13.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Martina Machalova (5), Claudia Garrido Tribaldos (5), Kelsey Crouse (4), Elli Emrich (3) and Azaria Reed (2).
The Patriots were 9 of 23 from 3-point and 17 of 20 at the free throw line. The Eagles were 10 of 38 from long distance and 13 of 21 from the charity stripe.
MEN
Thomas hit 5 of 11 from 3-point land en route to his career high of 25 as the Patriots improve to 13-6 overall and 5-5 in the LSC.
Others in double figures for the Patriots were Micah Fuller (14), Da'Zhon Wynch (13) and Paul Djoko (12).
Milan Szabo led UT Tyler with eight rebounds while scoring six points. Others scoring for the Patriots were Zaire Mateen (3) and Trey Davis (2).
Anthony Johnson (18 points), D.J Walter (17) and Moun'tae Edmundson (16) led the Eagles.
The Patriots were 10 of 28 from 3-point and 7 of 11 at the free throw line. The Eagles were 8 of 18 from long distance and 7 of 9 from the charity stripe.