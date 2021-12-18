It was an old fashion Red River Rivalry tangle between Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday with the Texans coming out on top.
The UT Tyler basketball squads swept the Oklahoma Christian visitors at the Herrington Patriot Center.
In the women's game, the Patriots won their seventh straight contest, 72-63.
In the second game, UT Tyler rebounded from its first loss on Thursday for a 77-54 victory.
The Patriot women return to play on Monday, traveling to Denton to meet Texas Woman's University. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The UT Tyler men return to play on New Year's Eve, hosting Dallas Baptist University in the Lone Star Conference opener. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
WOMEN
The Patriots (8-1) built an eight-point lead in the first half and maintained their advantage throughout. The Eagles fall to 0-9.
Liah Davis and Destini Whitehead led UT Tyler with 17 points apiece. Kelsey Crouse added 12 points.
Davis and Crouse were near double-doubles as both grabbed eight rebounds. Enisa Kamerolli was also near that magic mark with nine points and eight boards.
Lovisa Hevinder added nine points, followed by Elli Emrich (6) and Montse Gutierrez (2). Crouse and Kamerolli each had four assists.
Brooklin Bain led the Eagles with 16 points with Kate Bradley (12) and Lexy Borgstadt (10).
MEN
UT Tyler (8-1) jumped out ahead 10-2 and cruised to the big win. The Eagles fall to 3-7.
Four Patriots hit in double figures — Micah Fuller (15), Milan Szabo (12), Jaxon Edelmayer (11) and Patrick Samoura (10).
Samoura and Szabo almost had double-doubles with nine and eight rebounds, respectively.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Da'Zhon Wyche (9), Zaire Mateen (9), Soloman Thomas (4), Paul Djoko (2), Eysan Wiley (2), Kyle Frelow (2) and Finn Fleute (1).
Thomas had five assists.
Karlyn Kenner led the Eagles with 12 points.