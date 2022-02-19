The UT Tyler Patriots split a Lone Star basketball doubleheader with their Austin visitors on Saturday.
The Patriot women used a big fourth quarter outburst to knock off St. Edward’s 65-50. In the men’s game, the Patriots saw their four-game winning streak snapped, falling 81-60 to the Hilltoppers.
It was also Senior Day.
Patriot women honored were Kelsey Crouse (5-7, guard, Sachse) and Liah Davis (6-2, center, Colorado Springs, Colorado).
Patriot men honored were Micah Fuller (6-1 guard, Bessemer, Alabama); Zaire Mateen (6-0 guard, Queens, New York); Soloman Thomas (5-10 guard, Kansas City, Mo.), (Eysan Wiley (6-5 forward, Columbia, Missouri); and Da’Zhon Wyche (5-10, guard, Anchorage, Alaska).
The Patriots will now hit the road for a three-game series next week to close out the regular season. They will take on Cameron, UT Permian Basin, and Angelo State on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, respectively. Each of those games will be important for seeding heading into the LSC Tournament beginning on March 1.
WOMEN
UT Tyler (16-6, 9-3) had big first (16-6) and fourth (21-8) quarters en route to the win over the Hilltoppers (11-16, 4-12).
Destini Whitehead led the Patriots with 17 points while Liah Davis added 14. Elli Ermich had eight rebounds.
Lauren Catherman led the Hilltoppers with 15 points and Taylor Cockerill added 11.
UT Tyler was 12 of 20 at the free throw line and 7 of 18 from 3-point. St. Ed’s was 15 of 18 at the charity stripe and 5 of 22 from long distance.
MEN
Senior Zaire Mateen led the Patriots (15-7, 7-6) with 11 points on a 4-for-8 night from the field. Freshman Kyle Frelow was the other Patriot to reach double-digit scoring figures, finishing the night with 10 points and a team-high six rebounds.
Uche Dibimaka led St. Edward’s (15-11, 8-7) with 27 points, while Daniel Venzant (18) and Luke Pluymen (10) were also in double figures.
A big half help the Hilltoppers as they outscored UT Tyler 51-28.
UT Tyler was 23 of 31 at the free throw line and 7 of 34 from 3-point. St. Ed’s was 15 of 19 at the charity stripe and 10 of 25 from long distance.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS