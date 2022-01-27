The UT Tyler basketball teams split a Lone Star Conference doubleheader with Texas A&M International on Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots won the women’s game, 81-43, while the Dustdevils took the men’s game, 70-66, in overtime.
Both UT Tyler squads are home on Saturday, hosting Texas A&M-Kingsville at 2 (women) and 4 (men) p.m.
The Patriot women are home on Monday as well, taking on Texas Woman’s University at 5 p.m.
Texas A&M International travels up the road to take on Texas A&M-Commerce on Saturday. The doubleheader is set for 2 and 4 p.m.
WOMENThe Patriots (12-4, 5-2) jumped out to a huge first-half lead en route to the win. UT Tyler led 23-7 after the first quarter and 45-13 at halftime.
Montse Gutierrez led UT Tyler with 24 points, hitting 4 of 9 from 3-point land. The 6-1 sophomore from Vitoria, Spain also had three steals.
Lovisa Hevinder added 14 points for the Patriots, while Kelsey Crouse led with seven rebounds. Claudia Garrido Tribaldos had six boards.
Silvia Blanco led the Dustdevils (13-5, 3-3) with 10 points. Audrey Hornaday, Vanessa Herrera and Amanda Onuorah added six points each.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Azaria Reed (7), Lauren Cortinas (7), Liah Davis (6), Martina Machalova (6), Elli Emrich (6), Destini Whitehead (5), Crouse (2), Garrido Tribaldos (2) and Niah Richard (2).
UT Tyler was 6 of 26 from 3-point and 6 of 12 from the free throw line. The Dustdevils were 6 of 23 from long distance and 13 of 21 at the charity stripe.
MENThe Patriots (11-6, 3-5) and the Dustdevils (11-5, 3-2) were close throughout, tied at 32-32 at halftime and 59-59 after regulation.
Greg Bowie II led A&M International with 22 points, while La-Quiem Walker and Tiras Morton each getting eight rebounds.
Four Patriots were in double figures — Micah Fuller (17), Soloman Thomas (13), Da’Zhon Wyche (10) and Paul Djoko (10). Djoko had seven rebounds.
The Patriots were 10 of 22 from 3-point land and 10 of 19 from the free throw line. The Dustdevils hit 6 of 25 from long distance and 26 of 33 from the charity stripe.
