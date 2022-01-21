The UT Tyler basketball teams have rescheduled home games that were postponed from December.
The Patriot men will take on Dallas Baptist at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Herrington Patriot Center, while the Patriot women will meet Texas Woman's University at 5 p.m. Jan. 31 in Tyler.
Both of the games are Lone Star Conference contests and were previously postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.
Both UT Tyler programs are slated to take on Western New Mexico in Silver City, New Mexico on Saturday with starting times of 3 (women) and 5 (men) p.m.