The UT Tyler men's and women's basketball teams return from a two-week break for finals.
The Patriot men (5-0) take on Dallas Baptist University (5-3) on Saturday in Dallas. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Burg Center on the DBU campus.
Following that game, UT Tyler will travel to Wichita Falls to meet Midwestern State at 7 p.m. Monday. The Patriots will be home on Dec. 16 against Arkansas-Fort Smith. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. it will be Christmas Toy Drive Night. The Patriots are also home on Dec. 18 against Oklahoma Christian (4 p.m., Holiday-Angel Tree Game).
The Patriot women (4-1) return to play on Monday, also against Midwestern State in Wichita Falls. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Along with the men, the UT Tyler women will be home on Dec. 16 against Arkansas-Fort Smith. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. it will be Christmas Toy Drive Night. The Patriots are also home on Dec. 18 against Oklahoma Christian (2 p.m., Holiday-Angel Tree Game).