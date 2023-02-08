It will be Cancer Awareness Hawaiian Night at the Herrington Patriot Center on Thursday as the UT Tyler basketball teams play host to Texas A&M-Kingsville in doubleheader.
The women's game is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., followed by the men at 7 p.m.
The Patriot women are trying to stay in the race for the Lone Star Conference regular season crown. UT Tyler is 19-4 overall and 14-2 in conference, two games behind Texas Woman's University.
The Javelinas are 14-8 and 11-5.
The Patriots will try to avenge a 61-46 loss on Jan. 14 in Kingsville.
In the men's game, UT Tyler is 9-11 overall and 5-11 in LSC play. The Javelinas are 16-8 and 10-6.
The Patriots are three games back of eighth place and face must wins if they want to advance to the postseason. The top eight teams qualify for the LSC Tournament.
The UT Tyler teams will be home on Saturday as well, taking on Texas A&M International. The women play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
It will be Senior Day and Employee Appreciation Day.
UT Tyler will honor a trio of seniors prior to tip-off on Saturday afternoon in Milan Szabo, Rashun Williams and Mohammed Diallo.