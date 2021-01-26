The UT Tyler Patriots will meet St. Mary's in a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The matinee has the women's game scheduled to begin at noon, followed by the men at 2 p.m.
The Rattlers' women's team is 2-6 overall as well as 2-6 in the LSC. The Patriot women are 0-6 overall and 0-6 in conference.
St. Mary's men's team is 2-5 (overall) and 2-4 (LSC). The UT Tyler men are 2-9 (overall) and 1-9 (LSC).
After Wednesday's games, the Patriots will play a return match with the Rattlers on Saturday at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. The games are set for 3 p.m. (women) and 5:30 p.m. (men).
Also, the UT Tyler women's game against UT Permian Basin, that was postponed earlier in the season, was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 3.