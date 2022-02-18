As the UT Tyler Patriots try to move closer to clinching a Lone Star Conference Basketball Tournament berth, they play their final home game of the regular season on Saturday.
It will be Senior Day as the Patriots play host to St. Edward's in a doubleheader at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The women's game is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
The LSC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships are set for March 1-6 with first round games on-campus on Tuesday, March 1. The final eight teams will advance to the Comerica Center in Frisco, for the quarterfinal, semifinal and championship rounds March 3-6. The top 12 men’s and women’s teams will qualify and be seeded based on the league standings following a single-round robin conference schedule (16 games).
WOMEN
Seniors on the women's team include: Kelsey Crouse (5-7, guard, Sachse) and Liah Davis (6-2, center, Colorado Springs, Colorado).
The Patriots (15-6, 8-3) are currently in sixth place while St. Edward's (11-15, 4-11) is just outside the top 12 in 13th place.
On Thursday, UT Tyler scored a 61-32 win over St. Mary's from San Antonio.
The Patriots held the Ratters to 23.9% shooting.
Lovisa Hevinder paced the Patriots with 22 points, followed by Destini Whitehead (13) and Montse Gutierrez (12). Davis was near a double-double with eight points and nine rebounds.
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Martina Machalova (3), Crouse (2) and Ellie Emrich (1).
Faith Phillips and Briley Perkins led the Rattlers (2-23, 1-13) with six points each. Hannah Wilson had 14 rebounds.
The Patriots were 9 of 23 from 3-point and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. St. Mary's was 5 of 20 from long distance and 5 of 6 from the charity stripe.
Men
Seniors on the men's team include: Micah Fuller (6-1 guard, Bessemer, Alabama); Zaire Mateen (6-0 guard, Queens, New York); (Eysan Wiley (6-5 forward, Columbia, Missouri); and Da'Zhon Wyche (5-10, guard, Anchorage, Alaska).
The Patriots (15-6, 6-5) are currently in a tie for sixth place while St. Edward's (14-11, 8-7) is in 11th place.
On Thursday, UT Tyler won its fourth straight game, a 70-62 win over St. Mary's.
The Patriots scored in double figures — Wyche (17), Fuller (14) and Soloman Thomas (14).
Paul Djoko and Milan Szabo had six rebounds and eight points each for UT Tyler.
Others for the Tyler squad were Mateen (5), Kyle Frelow (3) and Trey Davis (1).
Tyler Caron and Mamady Djikine led the Rattlers (11-11, 8-5) with 12 and 10 points, respectively. Emmanuel Ewuzie had seven rebounds.
The Patriots were 8 of 21 from 3-point and 8 of 11 from the free throw line. St. Mary's was 6 of 25 from long distance and 10 of 13 from the charity stripe.
Both UT Tyler squads will hit the road for their final three games — Tuesday vs. Cameron (Lawton, Oklahoma), Thursday vs. UT Permian Basin (Odessa) and Saturday, Feb. 26 vs. Angelo State (San Angelo).