Fans will treated to free tacos as basketball doubleheader is scheduled on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler is hosting games (2 p.m. women, 4 p.m. men) against nationally ranked Lubbock Christian University.
The first 200 fans for each game will be treated to a free taco from Fuzzy's Taco Shop. Each fan's free taco will be available at a designated table set up on the North End of the Herrington Patriot Center.
Along with the tacos, fans can see some outstanding basketball teams in a Lone Star Conference matchup.
The No. 4 Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps are 13-3 on the season and 2-2 league play, while the Patriots are 9-3 and 2-1.
In the second game, LCU is ranked No. 1 with a 15-0 overall record and 3-0 in LSC. The Patriots are 10-2 and 2-1.
PATRIOT POINTS: UT Tyler baseball and softball season passes are now available for $75 for the season for each sport, or $120 for a combination pass for both sports. Each pass is valid for all home UT Tyler baseball and softball events during the 2022 season, excluding postseason events that may take place at the UT Tyler Ballpark. For seating and payments options, fans are asked to please contact Assistant Director for Facilities and Operations Jackie Reilly via email (jreilly@uttyler.edu) or phone (951-322-8525). Limited seating options are available at each facility, with priority reserved for renewed tickets from the 2021 season. All other seats will be available on a first come, first serve basis. The UT Tyler baseball team will host their first home series on Feb. 11-13 against Texas A&M-International and the UT Tyler softball team will play at home for the first time on Feb. 18-19 against Arkansas-Monticello.