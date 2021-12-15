The UT Tyler basketball teams return home for a couple of games before the Christmas break.
The Patriots will take on Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday and Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. The contests will be held at the Herrington Patriot Center.
On Thursday, game times are 5 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men). It is also Christmas Toy Drive Night. On Saturday, games are scheduled for 2 p.m. (women) and 4 p.m. (men).
The Patriot women are 5-1 on the season, after capturing four consecutive wins. The Lions are 2-5.
The UT Tyler men are off to the best start in program history with a 7-0 mark. The Patriots are also ranked in the national top 25 poll for the first time, appearing as No. 25 in the D2SIDA Basketball National Media Poll. The Lions are 5-4.