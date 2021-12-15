UT Tyler
Buy Now

The UT Tyler basketball teams return home for a couple of games before the Christmas break.

The Patriots will take on Arkansas-Fort Smith on Thursday and Oklahoma Christian on Saturday. The contests will be held at the Herrington Patriot Center.

On Thursday, game times are 5 p.m. (women) and 7:30 p.m. (men). It is also Christmas Toy Drive Night. On Saturday, games are scheduled for 2 p.m. (women) and 4 p.m. (men).

The Patriot women are 5-1 on the season, after capturing four consecutive wins. The Lions are 2-5.

The UT Tyler men are off to the best start in program history with a 7-0 mark. The Patriots are also ranked in the national top 25 poll for the first time, appearing as No. 25 in the D2SIDA Basketball National Media Poll. The Lions are 5-4.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Sports Editor

I am a native Tylerite and I grew up reading the Tyler Morning Telegraph and The Tyler Courier-Times. My parents took both the morning and afternoon papers. I came to work here 35 years ago at the age of 23, right after college.