The fourth doubleheader in a five-game homestand is on tap on Saturday as the UT Tyler Patriot basketball teams play host to Oklahoma Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The women play at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
The Patriot women are 17-3 overall and 12-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Patriots have won three consecutive games. Oklahoma Christian is 3-15 and 3-11. The Eagles have lost three straight.
The UT Tyler men are 8-9 overall and 4-9 in the LSC. The Patriots are trying to snap a five-game losing streak. The Eagles are 8-11 and 4-9.
WOMEN
UT Tyler jumped out to an early lead and then held off Arkansas-Fort Smith, 63-53, on Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots ran out to a 14-0 some 5:47 into the game.
Tina Machalova led the Patriots with 13 points while chipping in three rebounds. Frances King added in 12 points and five rebounds to go along with five assists. Destini Whitehead was also in double figures, scoring 10 points and adding three rebounds.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Lovisa Hevinder (6), Monte Gutierrez (6), Megan Mendazona (5), Franzi Prinz (3), Lauren Cortinas (3), Victoria Ikenasiso (3) and Ella Bradley (2).
Hannah Boyette led the Lions (6-14, 4-10) with 22 points, while Rodrea Echols had 10 points.
The Patriots were 8 of 29 from 3-point (Gutierrez, 2; Machalova, 2; King, 1; Hevinder, 1; Mendazona, 1; Prinz, 1) and 13 of 16 at the free throw line.
The Lions were 9 of 25 from 3-point (Boyette, 6; Riley Hayes, 2; Echols, 1) and 10 of 15 at the free throw line.
UT Tyler led 56-36 entering the fourth quarter. UAFS got close, outscoring the Patriots 17-7 in the final period.
MEN
Senior Rashun Williams led UT Tyler with 16 points on the night while Milan Szabo turned in another quality outing with 10 points and six rebounds, but the Patriots fell to Arkansas-Fort Smith 68-58 on Thursday.
The Patriots trailed just 30-27 at the halftime break and then kept the deficit within a manageable margin for the first eight minutes of the second half.
UT Tyler made it a two-point game on three different occasions within the first few minutes of the second half, but never managed to cash in the tying bucket.
Junior Jordan Hairston filled the stat sheet with seven points, three assists and a pair of steals, while redshirt freshman DJ Jones added six points on a pair of 3-point makes for UT Tyler.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Quinn Smith (5), Jordan Love (4), Mohamed Diallo (3), Kyle Frelow (2), Hasaan Herrington (2), Barnell Davis (2) and Terrell Wilson (1).
Three Lions (9-11, 5-9) were in double figures — Cameron Bush (19), Payton Brown (18) and Evan Anderson (14).
UT Tyler was 6 of 18 from 3-point (Williams, 3; Jones, 2; Hairston, 1). The Patriots were 20 of 27 from the free throw line.
UAFS was 4 of 12 from 3-point (Brown, 2; Anderson, 2) and 14 of 22 from the free throw line.