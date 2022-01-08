CANYON — The UT Tyler Patriots dropped a Lone Star Conference basketball doubleheader on Saturday against West Texas A&M.
In the women's game, the Buffaloes won 62-53. In the men's game, the No. 11 Buffaloes captured a 79-69 win.
UT Tyler returns for two home games next week, hosting Eastern New Mexico on Thursday as the Patriots hosting a night of free admission to anyone 18 or under and a night of giveaways to celebrate "Back to School Night."
Limited addition 50th anniversary cups, t-shirts and rally towels will be given away throughout both games. UT Tyler Athletics corporate sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union will also be raffling off four chances to compete in halftime games for both the men's and women's games throughout the evening.
The Patriots will also host Lubbock Christian on Saturday.
West Texas A&M is scheduled to play St. Edward's on Thursday in Austin.
MEN
UT Tyler (9-2, 1-1) was led by three players in double figures — Zaire Mateen (11), Eysan Wiley (10) and Soloman Thomas (10).
Larry Wise led the Buffaloes (15-2, 3-1) with 27 points. Zach Toussaint added 22 points.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Micah Fuller (8), Milan Szabo (8), Paul Djoko (7), Jaxon Edelmayer (5), Patrick Samoura (4), Finn Fleute (2) and Kyle Frelow (2).
WOMEN
The Patriots (8-3, 1-1) led in the first half 27-23, but West Texas A&M (11-7, 4-0) rallied in the second half.
Three UT Tyler players were in double figures — Liah Davis (11), Destini Whitehead (11) and Martina Machalova (10).
Other Patriots scoring were Lovisa Hevinder (9), Montse Gutierrez (7), Madison Davis (4) and Kelsey Crouse (1).
Lauren Taylor led the Buffaloes with 16 points.