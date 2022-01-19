COMMERCE — UT Tyler dropped a midweek Lone Star Conferene basketball contest to Texas A&M-Commerce, 71-56, on Tuesday at The Field House.
The Patriots finished the night just 19-of-51 (37.3 percent) from the field, and connected on just 5-of-29 (17.2 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. Senior Da'Zhon Wyche finished with a season-high 21 points to lead all scorers in the contest.
Wyche went 7-for-15 from the field, and went 5-for-7 from the free throw line.
Texas A&M-Commerce knocked down the first shot of the game with a three-point make just over 20 seconds into the game, and never relinquished that lead for the entirety of the contest. UT Tyler stayed within reach throughout the first 20 minutes of action, drawing the Lions advantage down to three at the 27-24 mark with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
The Lions found their touch offensively from that point, extending what would end up being a 34-27 advantage at the halftime break. UT Tyler kept the disadvantage at less than double figures for the first five minutes of the second half, but eventually let the lead slip at the 43-33 mark with 15:07 remaining.
UT Tyler Graduate student Micah Fuller finished with 11 points while junior Paul Djoko led the Patriots with eight rebounds. Junior Patrick Samoura finished with seven points and four rebounds.
The Patriots fall to 10-4 on the year and 2-3 in Lone Star Conference and will now make the long trek west to Silver City, New Mexico to take on Western New Mexico at 4 p.m. Saturday.
UT Tyler will then return home to the Herrington Patriot Center for their following three games beginning on Jan. 25 against DBU.