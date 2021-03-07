The streaking UT Tyler Patriots concluded the basketball season with their fourth consecutive win, an 80-42 decision over Southwestern Adventist on Saturday at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
Also, Micah Fuller, a senior guard from Bessemer, Alabama, surpassed 1,000 career points.
Fuller scored 12 points to lead a balanced offensive performance for the Patriots, extending his career scoring total to 1,002 points (451 points in 2 years at Montevallo before scoring 551 points the last 2 seasons with UT Tyler).
With the win, UT Tyler secured a winning record in just the second season for head coach Louis Wilson, and it's the Patriots' first winning campaign since the 2017-18 season and the ninth winning season in 18 years of men's basketball history at the school.
The Patriots wrapped up the season with a 12-10 overall record and finished 7-10 in Lone Star Conference play. UT Tyler won 10 of its last 11 games.
Pending NCAA approval, the Patriots will complete their transition into Division II and will be eligible for Lone Star Conference and NCAA Division II postseason play in the 2021-22 season.
On Saturday, the Patriots never trailed, and Fuller's putback on the opening possession of the game set off a 15-0 run to start the contest. UT Tyler took a 45-14 halftime lead.
Darius Alford added 12 points for UT Tyler with Emanuel Gant pitching in 11 points. Also scoring for the Patriots were Roche Grootfaam (8), DJ Jones (8), Trey Davis (7), Mansa Ali (7), Jalen Davis (5), Soloman Thomas (4), Milan Szabo (4) and Da'Zhon Wyche (2).
The Knights (0-4) had a pair of double-digit scorers, with Ephraim Viadex notching team-highs of 11 points, four assists, and three steals, while Sitivi Fehoko added 10 points.