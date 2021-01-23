COMMERCE — The UT Tyler Patriots played two close games with Texas A&M-Commerce in a weekend basketball series at The Field House.
However, it was the Lions taking the Lone Star Conference games — 79-75 on Friday and 78-74 on Saturday.
The women’s games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
SATURDAY
The game was tied 11 times and the lead changed on 17 occasions.
Emanuel Gant, a 6-5 senior from Phoenix, led the Patriots with a double double — 22 points and 15 rebounds. Other UT Tyler players in double figures scoring were Micah Fuller (16) and Soloman Thomas (15).
Others scoring for the Patriots (2-9, 1-9) were Darius Alford (9 points, also 5 steals), Roche Grootfaam (4), Jalen Davis (4) and Milan Szabo (4).
Leading the Lions (5-3, 4-2) was Augustine Ene with 21 points. Three other A&M-Commerce players were in double figures scoring — Demarcus Demonia (13), Devin Bethey (11) and Dante Adams (11).
Others scoring for the Commerce squad were Carius Key (8), Donald Ghostone (8), Alex Peavy (4) and Khaliq Abdul-Mateen (2).
FRIDAY
The Patriots had a 15-point lead only to see the Lions rally for the 79-75 win.
Fuller almost had a double double for UT Tyler, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Szabo had 18 points and seven boards. Thomas (13 points) and Gant (12 points, 8 boards) were both in double figures scoring.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Alford (8), Grootfaam (4), Da’Zhon Wyche (3 points, 5 assists) and Chris Giles (2).
Demonia led the Lions with 21 points. Also scoring the Commerce team were Ene (19), Ghostone (15), Bethey (11), Adams (11) and Peavy (2).
The Patriots host St. Mary’s on Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center. The women are scheduled to play at noon, followed by the men at 2 p.m. The Lions are scheduled to visit Angelo State on Friday.