UT Tyler improved to 7-0 on the season with a 75-63 victory over the Midwestern State Mustangs on Monday before a crowd of 1,107 fans at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
The Patriots trailed at halftime 36-32, but came out strong in the second half to register the win, outscoring MSU 43-27.
Eysan Wiley, a graduate student from Columbia, Missouri, filled the nets for 22 points to pace the Patriots. He was 3-for-3 from the 3-point line and 5-of-6 at the free throw line. He added five rebounds and a block.
Milan Szabo (14 points) and Da'Zhon Wyche (10) were also in double figures scoring. Sazbo just missed a double double with nine rebounds.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Paul Djoko (8), Micah Fuller (8), Zaire Mateen (7), Patrick Samoura (3) and Soloman Thomas (3).
Thomas added five boards and fie assists with Djoko grabbing four rebounds.
Terrell Wilson led the Mustangs (4-6) with 18, followed by Jermane Carter (15) and Jordan Teel (14). Jalin Brown had 11 rebounds and Wilson had six assists.
The Patriots have consecutive home games this week — 7:30 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith and 4 p.m. Saturday vs. Oklahoma Christian.
Midwestern State plays host to Texas A&M-Commerce at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.