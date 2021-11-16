Three Patriots scored in double figures as they made new Coach Rebecca Alvidrez a winner in her debut as UT Tyler defeated East Texas rival LeTourneau 79-59 on Tuesday in a women’s basketball game at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The win snapped a 27-game losing streak by the Patriots. Their last win was an 86-79 overtime decision against Texas A&M International in Laredo on Jan. 11, 2020. It was UT Tyler’s first home win since Nov. 25, 2019 when the Patriots defeated Texas College, 64-52.
Keaundra Eddings gave UT Tyler the lead for good when she hit a layup for a 48-47 lead with 9:48 on the clock in the fourth quarter. After the Yellowjackets pulled within 56-55 on a bucket from Keauna Whitfield, the Patriots scored seven consecutive points to expand the lead to 63-55.
Whitfield hit a basket to bring her Longview squad to within 63-57, but UT Tyler ended the game on a 16-2 run.
The Patriots outscored the Yellowjackets 32-11 in the fourth quarter.
Liah Davis led the Patriots (1-0) with 14 points, followed by former Athens and Panola star Destini Whitehead and Montse Gutierrez with 12 points apiece.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Eddings (8), Lovisa Hevinder (7), Enisa Kamerolli (6), Kelsey Crouse (5), Claudia Garrido Tribaldos (6), Martina Machalova (5) and Azaria Reed (4).
Crouse and Eddings each had five rebounds with Whitehead and Gutierrez grabbing five apiece. Whitehead also had eight assists with three steals by Gutierrez and two blocks by Davis.
Whitfield led LeTourneau with 26 points with Malacia Guy and Ajanae Thomas adding 15 and 14 points, respectfully. Allaira Jones and Kyndall Hardeman scored two points each. Jones had 11 rebounds and Guy had seven assists. Whitfield also had six rebounds, two blocks and two steals. Thomas had two steals.
The Patriots return to play at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Henderson State.
The Yellowjackets (1-1) travel to Atlanta, Georgia to meet Emory at 5 p.m. Nov. 26.
UT Tyler has won six in a row against LeTourneau and lead the series, 32-2.
PATRIOT POINTS: The UT Tyler men’s basketball is set to open play with three games at the Herrington Patriot Center this week. The 19th season of men’s basketball at UT Tyler will begin with games at noon Wednesday vs. Southwestern Adventist, 7 p.m. Friday vs. Fort Valley State and 3 p.m. Sunday vs. Dallas Christian College. Admission will be free for Wednesday’s game against Southwestern Adventist and Friday will serve as the annual Veteran’s Day Game. UT Tyler Athletics and UT Tyler men’s basketball will be hosting a reception open to any military veterans in attendance for Friday night’s game. The reception area will be located on the home side of the court and will feature refreshments and on-court seating for veterans and their guests.
