The Patriots picked up their fourth straight win with back-to-back Lone Star Conference basketball victories over Arkansas-Fort Smith this weekend at the Louise Herrington Patriot Center.
UT Tyler, led by Da’Zhon Wyche’s 30 points, scored a 79-71 win over the Lions on Saturday. That followed Friday’s exciting double-overtime victory, 96-91, over UAFS.
The Patriots’ (6-9, 5-9) next scheduled game is Feb. 20 against Texas A&M International in Laredo. UT Tyler had their games with St. Mary’s (scheduled for Monday in Tyler) and Texas A&M International (scheduled for Wednesday in Tyler) postponed.
UAFS (3-9, 3-9) suffered its fifth straight loss. The Lions are scheduled to visit Dallas Baptist on Thursday.
SATURDAY’S GAME
Wyche came off the bench to scorch the nets. He was 9 of 17 shooting overall (4 of 7 from 3-point) and 8 of 8 at the free throw line. He helped the Patriots’ bench outscore the Lions’ subs, 43-12. The 5-10 senior guard, who transferred from Laramie County CC (Wyoming), added four steals and two rebounds.
Soloman Thomas added 18 points for the Patriots and Micah Fuller tossed in 10 points. Others scoring for UT Tyler were Roche Grootfaam (8), Emanuel Gant (7), Jalen Davis (3), Chris Giles (2) and Milan Szabo (1).
Payton Brown led the Lions with 25 points and Evan Anderson added 19. Justus Cooper had 10 rebounds.
FRIDAY’S GAME
For the second straight game the Patriots needed extra time, but it resulted in another win.
Wyche, Thomas and Gant hit three consecutive 3-pointers to send the game to overtime as UT Tyler eventually won in double-OT, 96-91 over Arkansas-Fort Smith.
Gant led the Patriots with 20 points with Thomas adding 17. Fuller (13), Wyche (12) and Darius Alford (11) were also in double figures scoring.
Sazbo (7), Giles (7), Davis (7) and Grootfaam (2) also scored for UT Tyler.
Brown led the Lions with 36 points, including 10 of 10 at the free throw line. Chris Rollins had a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Matthew Wilson added 17 points.
The Patriots trailed by as much as 16 points with 7:06 on the clock and nine points, 75-66, with 1:48 in regulation. At 1:25 Wyche swished a trey to bring the score to 75-69. After a turnover by UAFS, Thomas hit 3-pointer with 1:05 showing. Gant then hit the trifecta of threes with 32 seconds to go to tie the game 75-75.
The Lions led by as much as five in the first OT, but once again the three saved the Patriots as Gant tied the game at 83-83 with 16 seconds showing on a 3-pointer.
In the second session, Giles’ free throw gave UT Tyler an 86-85 lead and the Patriots held on to the advantage.
The Patriots were 15 of 35 from long distance with the Lions 7 of 20.