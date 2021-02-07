LAWTON, Okla. — UT Tyler led for all but two minutes of Sunday's visit to Cameron, as the Patriots opened the two-game series against the Aggies with a 76-66 Lone Star Conference basketball victory.
The two clubs will play again at 4 p.m. Monday.
Soloman Thomas led all scorers with 16 points, and all nine Patriots who played in the game finished with at least fur points in a balanced scoring effort. More importantly, UT Tyler committed a season-low 10 turnovers while forcing 22 from Cameron, leading to a 20-5 difference in points off turnovers.
With the win, UT Tyler improves to 3-9 overall and 2-9 in Lone Star Conference play, while Cameron falls to 1-11 overall (1-11 LSC).
Although the Patriots led for nearly 38 minutes of the 40-minute contest, Cameron spent most of the game within reach and even pulled within three points, 68-65, when Kino Thompson sank a pair of free throws with 3:06 left. However, UT Tyler immediately answered with a Milan Szabo layup, extending the lead to 70-65, and the Patriots finished the game on a 8-1 run by holding the Aggies without a field goal over the final three minutes of the contest.
"Any road win is a good win, and quite frankly, any win we are able to get right now is a good win," UT Tyler coach Louis Wilson said. "We are not painting pictures, so what it looks like is less important than the fact that we got it done. Our bench played very well in the first half today, and our team defended much better overall in the second half. I'm happy for these guys, because they have been working very hard with little in the win column to show for it. The challenge is bouncing back and staying hungry tomorrow even though we ate a little bit today; our ability to do that would be a big step for us. It's going to be challenging because every game in this conference is a big challenge."
Micah Fuller finished with 10 points and a team-high three assists, while Emanuel Gant tallied nine points and a game-high eight rebounds. Darius Alford, Da'Zhon Wyche and Jalen Davis each scored eight points, and Wyche gathered a game-high four of the Patriots' nine steals.