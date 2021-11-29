After sweeping games in the Lions Hoopsgiving over the weekend in Commerce, the UT Tyler women’s basketball team received votes in the D2SIDA South Central Region poll.
The Patriots (4-1) scored wins over Northeastern State and Arkansas-Monticello at the Field House on the campus of Texas A&M University-Commerce.
Texas A&M-Commerce leads the South Central Region poll, followed by Lubbock Christian, Colorado Mesa, Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State Pueblo.
On Saturday, UT Tyler defeated Northeastern State of Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 69-61.
Four Patriots were in double figures scoring — Liah Davis (16), Montse Gutierrez (11), Destini Whitehead (11) and Elli Emrich (11).
Gutierrez added seven rebounds with Emirhc adding six boards and four assists. Keaundra Eddings had two steals.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Kelsey Crouse (6), Eddings (5), Enisa Kamerolli (4) and Azaria Reed (2).
Zaria Collins (25 points) and Maleeah Langstaff (20) combined for 45 of the Riverhawks’ 61 points. Langstaff had eight boards.
The Patriots hit 6 of 10 free throw attempts with the Riverhawks (2-3) connecting on 13 of 22.
On Sunday, UT Tyler achieved its highest point total of the season by downing Arkansas-Monticello, 86-63.
Once again four Patriots were in double digits scoring, led by Gutierrez (20), followed by Lovisa Hevinder (11), Whitehead (10) and Davis (10).
Also scoring for UT Tyler were Reed (9), Kamerolli (7), Martina Machalova (7), Crouse (4), Ermich (3), Eddings (3) and Lauren Cortinas (2).
Gutierrez had seven rebounds with Crouse grabbing five boards and adding five assists. Machalova had five assists with Kamerolli contributing four assists. Kamerolli Emrich each had three steals.
Taylor Flores led the Blossoms (0-6) with 21 points. Jasmyn Taylor added nine points and seven rebounds. Taylor East had seven boards.
The Patriots return to play on Dec. 13, traveling to Wichita Falls to meet Midwestern State (noon). Their next home game is Dec. 16 against Arkansas-Fort Smith (5 p.m.).
PATRIOT POINTS: The UT Tyler men’s basketball team entered the South Central Region rankings for the first time. The Patriots (5-0) are No. 7. Lubbock Christian is No. 1, followed by West Texas A&M, Angelo State, MSU-Denver, Colorado Mesa and Texas A&M International. The Patriot men return to play on Dec. 11 at Dallas Baptist (2 p.m.). Their next home game is Dec. 16 against Arkansas-Fort Smith (7:30 p.m.).