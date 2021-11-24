Liah Davis had a monster double double to help UT Tyler rally from a double-digit deficit to register a 78-72 win over Southern Arkansas on Wednesday afternoon in a women’s basketball game at the Herrington Patriot Center.
Davis, a graduate student transfer from Colorado State, scored 22 points on 50% shooting and added 17 rebounds to spark the Patriots (2-1).
It was the first-ever meeting between the programs on the basketball court.
UT Tyler trailed 21-6 at the end of first quarter and 28-13 with 7:33 left in the second period. From there the Patriots turned up the juice.
Davis, a 6-2 center from Colorado Springs, Colorado, added three blocks and three assists.
Elli Emrich (sophomore guard, Utah State transfer) and Azaria Reed (junior forward, Minot State transfer) each hit in double figures for the Patriots, swishing 14 and 12 points, respectively. Destini Whitehead, the sophomore guard from Athens and a transfer from Panola College, added 10 points.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Enisa Kamerolli (8), Kelsey Crouse (7), Montse Gutierrez (3) and Martina Machalova (2).
Whitehead and Crouse added eight rebounds with Gutierrez adding seven. Crouse and Emrich had six assists each.
It was the first loss for the Muleriders (3-1), who were led by Ariana Guinn (16), Kylie Warren (14) and Kisi Young (14). Young had eight boards with Ginn adding four assists.
The Patriots will now travel to Commerce for the Lions Hoopsgiving presented by Best Western Plus for games on Saturday (7:30 p.m. vs. Northeastern State) and Sunday (1 p.m. vs. Arkansas-Montcello).
The UT Tyler men (3-0) are also in the Hoopsgiving, taking on Ouachita Baptist (6 p.m. Friday) and Mississippi College (noon Saturday).
The Muleriders play host to Christian Brothers University at 2 p.m. Saturday in Magnolia, Arkansas.
