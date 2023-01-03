UT Tyler women's basketball has moved up into the sixth spot in the D2SIDA South Central Regional Rankings.
The Patriots have continued a strong run of form in the two weeks since the latest poll, as they have run their Lone Star Conference record to 6-0 and their overall record to an 11-2 mark.
UT Tyler gets back to work on Thursday when the Patriots take on St. Edward's at 5 p.m. inside the Herrington Patriot Center. That will be just the third home game of the season for the Patriots.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., the Patriots host St. Mary's, also inside the HPC.
The Patriot women captured two wins on the road — 56-53 over Oklahoma Christian on Dec. 30 in Oklahoma City; and 74-67 over Arkansas-Fort Smith on Jan. 1 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.
The Patriot men (6-4, 2-4) are also back in action, taking on St. Ed's at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. On Saturday, the men's game is set for 3 p.m.
On Dec. 30 in Oklahoma City, UT Tyler lost a double-overtime 87-76 decision against Oklahoma Christian. On Jan. 1, the Patriots dropped an 83-75 OT game to UAFS in Fort Smith.