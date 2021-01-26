The UT Tyler Patriot women's team will meet St. Mary's in a Lone Star Conference basketball game on Wednesday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The matinee has the women's game scheduled to begin at noon.
The Patriots' men games with St. Mary's, which was scheduled for 2 p.m., has been postponed.
The Rattlers' women's team is 2-6 overall as well as 2-6 in the LSC. The Patriot women are 0-6 overall and 0-6 in conference.
After Wednesday's games, the Patriot women will play a return match with the Rattlers on Saturday at Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m.
Also, the UT Tyler women's game against UT Permian Basin, that was postponed earlier in the season, was rescheduled for 5 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriot men are now scheduled to return to play against Cameron on Feb. 5-6 in Lawton, Oklahoma.