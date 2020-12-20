NACOGDOCHES — UT Tyler got another important game of experience under its belt with its second exhibition game of the 2020-21 campaign, falling to Stephen F. Austin, 85-43, Saturday afternoon.
The Patriots finished the game by outscoring SFA, 17-11, in the fourth quarter, as Josephine Elliott scored a game-high 12 points while Azaria Reed added 10 points.
Marissa Banfield led SFA with a game-high 12 points, generating all of her scoring from beyond the three-point arc on 4-of-9 three-point shooting. The Ladyjacks had two more double-digit scorers, as Zya Nugent added 11 points while Avery Brittingham came off the bench to score 10 points to go with a game-high eight rebounds.
The contest was UT Tyler's second exhibition game of the season, and the Patriots begin Lone Star Conference play after the New Year when it hosts Lubbock Christian for a pair of games Jan. 2-3.