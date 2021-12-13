Kelsey Crouse and Montse Gutierrez hit in double figures and UT Tyler posted a rally in the fourth quarter on Monday to register a 55-50 win over Midwestern State in a women's college basketball game at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls.
Crouse scored 16 points and Gutierrez added 10 as the Patriots outscored the Mustangs 21-15 in the final period as UT Tyler improves to 5-1 with its fourth consecutive victory.
The Mustangs led 35-34 entering the fourth period, but the Patriots scored the first six points of the quarter and held off MSU (5-3).
Others scoring for the Patriots were Liah Davis (8), Enisa Kamerolli (8), Destini Whitehead (6), Azaria Reed (4), Martina Machalova (2) and Elli Emrich (1).
Gutierrez led with eight rebounds, followed by Davis (6), Kamerolli (5) and Whitehead (5). Davis had three steals with Whitehead dishing out six assists.
Morgan Lenahan paced the Mustangs with 20 points with Sheridan Bostic scoring 15.
The Patriots have consecutive home games on the schedule — 5 p.m. Thursday vs. Arkansas-Fort Smith and 2 p.m. Saturday vs. Oklahoma Christian.
Midwestern State, which saw its three-game winning streak snapped, plays host to Texas A&M-Commerce at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.