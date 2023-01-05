The UT Tyler basketball teams are home for a Lone Star Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
St. Mary's visits with the women playing at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m. inside the Herrington Patriot Center.
The Patriots scored two wins on Thursday in Tyler, sweeping St. Edward's in LSC games. The UT Tyler women won 64-46, while the Patriot men captured a 75-71 victory.
WOMEN
The UT Tyler Patriots stayed unbeaten in Lone Star Conference play by scoring a 64-46 win over St. Edward's.
The Patriots move to 12-2 on the season and 7-0 in LSC, while the Hilltoppers fell to 7-8 and 3-4.
Montse Gutierrez led the Patriots with 12 points. Destini Whitehead and Ella Bradley added nine points each with Frances King and Tina Machalova scoring eight points apiece.
Machalova led UT Tyler with five rebounds with King and Bradley adding four boards apiece.
Jayda Ruffus-Milner led St. Ed's with 14 points with Ronnie Cantu pitching in nine points.
MEN
UT Tyler built a 16-point lead and then held off a late push from St. Edward's for a 75-71 win.
Senior Rashun Williams had 27 points and Jordan Hairston totaled 18 points to keep UT Tyler unbeaten on their home floor despite a late surge from St. Edward's in the waning minutes of the ballgame. UT Tyler led 34-18 with 6:48 remaining in the opening half, and took a 12-point lead into the halftime break before St. Edward's cut the deficit to just a point with 1:47 left on the clock.
UT Tyler never relinquished the lead and led for over 38 minutes of game action thanks to the strong start in the opening half. Hairston scored 13 of his 18 points in the opening half and Williams scored 16 of his 27 in the second half to each captain a half offensively for the Patriots.
The win is the fifth in a row for the Patriots on their home court, and snapped a four-game losing streak to bring the team's overall record to 7-4 on the year and 3-4 in Lone Star Conference play. St. Edward's falls to 11-5 on the year and 5-2 in LSC play.
Senior Terrell Wilson finished the night with 10 points while sophomore Kyle Frelow had eight points and six rebounds.