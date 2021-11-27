The Patriots gobbled up two wins in the Lions Hoopsgiving Basketball Classic at The Field House on the Texas A&M-Commerce campus.
On Friday, UT Tyler scored a 74-62 win over Ouachita Baptist, while on Saturday the Patriots defeated Mississippi College 72-64.
The victories move the Patriots to 5-0 on the season for the first time since 2017-18 season.
UT Tyler's next two games are on the road — Dec. 11 vs. Dallas Baptist in Dallas (2 p.m.) and Dec. 13 vs. Midwestern State in Wichita Falls (7 p.m.). The Patriots' next home game is Dec. 16 against Arkansas-Fort Smith (7:30 p.m.).
In the win over Ouachita Baptist, Micah Fuller led the Patriots with 16 points, including hitting 12 of 13 at the free throw line. Eysan Wiley and Milan Szabo were also in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Jaxon Edelmayer (8), Soloman Thomas (7), Da'Zhon Wyche (6), Jalen Davis (5), Paul Djoko (4) and Patrick Samoura (2).
Wyche had nine assists with Szabo grabbing seven rebounds. Wiley had six boards.
Kendarious Smith paced the Tigers (1-3) with 20 points. Leon Kalinic had six rebounds.
UT Tyler hit 25 of 34 free throws with OBU making 16 of 18.
On Saturday, the Patriots broke out to a 41-28 halftime lead.
Four UT Tyler players were in double figures — Wyche (19), Szabo (12), Fuller (11) and Wiley (11).
Other Patriots scoring were Edelmayer (8), Djoko (5), Zaire Mateen (4) and Finn Fleute (2).
Wiley had seven rebounds with Fuller dishing out four assists.
Mississippi College (2-3) was led by Brandon Boston with 20 points. Tradavis Thompson added 12 for the Choctaws.