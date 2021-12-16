No. 25 UT Tyler tried to rally in the second half, but Arkansas-Fort Smith handed the Patriots their first loss of the season, an 85-72 decision on Thursday night at the Herrington Patriot Center.
In the women’s game, the Patriots won their fifth straight, a 60-55 win over UAFS.
The UT Tyler squads are back in action on Saturday, hosting Oklahoma Christian in a doubleheader. The women play at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
The Lions are scheduled to play at Texas A&M-Commerce on Monday with the women tipping off at 2 p.m., followed by the men at 4 p.m.
WOMENThe Patriots (6-1) jumped out to a 25-5 first-quarter lead. UT Tyler led throughout but the Lions did make it interesting, pulling with a bucket twice in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
After Paige Elston’s basketball brought UAFS within 45-43 with 9:01 on the clock in the final period, the Patriots scored six consecutive points (layup by Montse Gutierrez, two free throws and a short jumper by Liah Davis) to maintained their lead.
Davis led the Patriots with 20 points with Gutierrez chipping in 16.
Others scoring for UT Tyler were Kelsey Crouse (8), Destini Whitehead (6), Elli Emirch (5), Lovisa Hevinder (3) and Azaria Reed (2).
Davis grabbed eight rebounds with seven boards from Crouse, who also had eight assists. Davis and Gutierrez had two blocks each and Gutierrez had three steals.
Ashani Eden and Mar’Shalia Lollie, who is from Kilgore and played at Ranger College, paced UAFS (2-6) with 14 points apiece. Elston added 10 points. Also scoring for the Lions were Nya Stewart (9), Shania Wilson (3), Dachelle Terry (3) and Laurissa Campbell (2).
Lollie added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Elston and Wilson each had eight boards with Eden adding three assists.
UT Tyler was 9 of 18 at the free throw line and the Lions were 6 of 13.
It was the first victory for the Patriots over the Lions after two losses in 2020.
MENThe Patriots (7-1) rallied in the second half to pull with 73-72 when Da’Zhon Wyche hit a 3-pointer with 2:35 on the clock.
However, the Lions (6-4) closed out the game on a 12-point run.
Five Patriots scored in double figures — Micah Fuller (18), Wyche (13), Milan Szabo (13), Patrick Samoura (12) and Soloman Thomas (10).
UT Tyler was hurt on the boards, outrebounded 36-22.
Matthew Wilson and Evan Anderson led UAFS with 21 points apiece. Chris Rollins added 15 points and nine rebounds.
Others scoring for the Patriots were Paul Djoko (3) and Eysan Wiley (3).
Wyche led his team with five rebounds and six assists. Fuller had three steals.
