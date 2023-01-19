UT Tyler basketball squads take on West Texas A&M on Saturday in a Lone Star Conference doubleheader at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The women's game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., followed by the men at 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the Patriots split a DH with Lubbock Christian at the Herrington Patriot Center.
In the women's game, UT Tyler had a big fourth quarter rally to knock off the Chaparrals 69-57. In the men's game, the Patriots' rally came up short in falling to LCU 58-48.
WOMEN
The Patriots (15-3, 10-1) outscored Lubbock Christian 29-8 in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory. The Lady Chaps fall to 13-6 overall and 8-3 in the LSC.
UT Tyler trailed by as much as 16 points in the third quarter. LCU led 34-22 at halftime and 49-40 entering the final period.
The Patriots closed out the game on a 20-0 run. In that run, the Patriots forced the Lady Chaps to go 0-6 from the field and forced them into five turnovers while going 5 of 8 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free throw line.
Five Patriots scored in double figures, led by Tina Machalova's 21 points. Others were Francis King (13), Lovisa Hevinder (12), Montse Gutierrez (11) and Destini Whitehead (10).
Hevinder had a near double double with nine rebounds. Whitehead added six boards. Also Hevinder was 10 of 10 at the free throw line.
Ella Bradley added two points for UT Tyler.
The Patriots were 5 of 16 from 3-point (Gutierrez, 3; King, 1; Machalova, 1). UT Tyler was 20 of 26 at the free throw line.
Maci Maddox led the Lady Chaps with 14 points, followed by Shaylee Stovall with 13 points. Rachel Haase added 11 points. Others scoring were Audrey Robertson (8), Grace Foster (5), Reese Schumann (4) and Martie McCoy (2).
Foster had 10 rebounds and Robertson added seven boards.
Lubbock Christian was 11 of 30 from 3-point land (Maddox, 4; Stovall, 3; Haase, 3; Foster, 1). LCU was 6 of 6 at the free throw line.
MEN
The Patriots (8-7, 4-7) cut their deficit from 25 points to nine points with about a minute to go. However, UT Tyler could not get any closer.
The Chaparrals improve to 11-6 and 7-4.
Milan Szabo led UT Tyler with a double double, 11 points and 10 rebounds. Jordan Hairston added 10 points.
Also scoring for the Patriots were Kyle Frelow (7), Barnell Davis (5), DJ Jones (5), Mohamed Diallo (3), Hasaan Herrington (3), Terrell Wilson (2) and Rashun Williams (2).
The Patriots were 3 of 15 from 3-point (Hairston, 2; Herrington, 1). UT Tyler was 11 of 14 from the free throw line.
Russell Harrison led the Chaps with 17 points with Aaron Gonzales added 13 points. Others scoring were Rowan Mackenzie (9), Najeeb Muhammad (8), Kurt Wegscheider (6) and Fletcher MacDonald (5).
Lubbock Christian was 5 of 20 from long distance (Gonzales, 3; Harrison, 1; Mackenzie, 1). LCU was 7 of 10 from the free throw line.