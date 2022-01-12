The University of Texas at Tyler basketball programs will be hosting a night of free admission to anyone 18 or under and a night of giveaways to celebrate "Back to School Night" on Thursday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
The games are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. starts as both Patriot squads will be taking on Eastern New Mexico in Lone Star Conference basketball action.
Limited edition 50th anniversary cups, t-shirts and rally towels will be given away throughout both games. UT Tyler Athletics corporate sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union will also be raffling off four chances to compete in halftime games for both the men's and women's games throughout the evening.
The Patriot women's team is 8-3 on the season and 1-1 in the LSC. The Greyhounds are 5-4 and 1-2.
The Patriot men's team is 9-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference. The Greyhounds are 6-6 and 2-1.
On Saturday, the basketball teams will be offering a free taco courtesy of Fuzzy's Taco Shop to the first 200 fans at each game against Lubbock Christian.
Game times are set for 2 p.m. for the women's game and 4 p.m. for the men's game. Each fan's free taco will be available at a designated table set up on the North End of the Herrington Patriot Center.