UT Tyler's basketball doubleheader scheduled for Thursday against Cameron has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced.
The contests were slated to be played in Lawton, Oklahoma.
Rescheduled dates for those contests are to be determined.
Both programs will return to action on Saturday against West Texas A&M in Canyon. Those games are scheduled for a 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. tip-off.
The Patriots return home next week when they will be hosting a night of free admission to anyone 18 or under and a night of giveaways to celebrate "Back to School Night" on Jan. 13.
The games are set for 5 and 7:30 p.m. starts as both Patriot squads will be taking on Eastern New Mexico in Lone Star Conference basketball action.
Limited edition 50th anniversary cups, t-shirts and rally towels will be given away throughout both games. UT Tyler Athletics corporate sponsor Altra Federal Credit Union will also be raffling off four chances to compete in halftime games for both the men's and women's games throughout the evening.