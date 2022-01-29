Micah Fuller swished two free throws with 1.1 seconds on the clock to lift the UT Tyler Patriots to a thrilling 63-62 win over Texas A&M-Kingsville in a Lone Star Conference basketball game on Saturday at the Herrington Patriot Center.
In the first game, the Patriot women won their fourth straight contest, 70-63, over the Javelinas.
The victory moves the Patriot men to 12-6 and 4-5 in the LSC. The Javelinas go to 10-6 and 1-4. UT Tyler visits Oklahoma Christian on Thursday.
The Patriot women (13-4, 6-2) return to play on Monday, hosting Texas Woman’s University at 5 p.m. The Javelinas fall to 13-6 and 6-2.
MENFuller scored 21 points in the victory.
The Bessemer, Alabama native finished the evening a perfect 13-for-13 from the charity stripe and drew a total of 10 fouls, none more important than his effort at the buzzer to set himself up for the game winner. Fuller along with Solomon Thomas, who finished with 16 points of his own, provided the bulk of the offense for a Patriot team that was 21-of-39 (53.8 percent) from the field for the evening.
WOMENLiah Davis led the Patriots with 23 points while Kelsey Crouse and Montse Gutierrez added 16 and 14, respectively.
Destini Whitehead added nine points for UT Tyler with Davis adding nine rebounds. Gutierrez and Crouses added six and five assists, respectively.
