UT Tyler's Kelsey Crouse, a senior guard from Sachse, has earned the Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week Award, the league announced.
Crouse anchored a defense that came up with a big upset win over No. 4 Texas A&M-Commerce on Jan. 18 in Commerce and then a dominating victory over Western New Mexico on Jan. 22 in Silver City, New Mexico.
Crouse came up with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals against the Lions. She was a centerpiece for the Patriots as they held Texas A&M-Commerce to just 33.9% shooting, which is its lowest mark of the season. That was also the first home loss for the Lions since Feb. 9, 2021.
Against Western New Mexico, Crouse flirted with her first double-double of the season as she brought down 10 rebounds and had nine points. In that contest, the Patriots held the Mustangs to just 29.5% shooting and 22.7% from beyond the arc.
UT Tyler will be back in action this week as they take part in a three game homestand at the Herrington Patriot Center. Beginning Thursday, the Patriots will host Texas A&M International with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m. On Saturday, the Patriots host Texas A&M-Kingsville and tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. Following those two games, the Patriots will host Texas Woman's University on Monday in a makeup game from Dec. 31. That contest is scheduled to start 5 p.m.
The UT Tyler men are also scheduled to be home on Thursday (7:30 p.m. vs. Texas A&M International) and Saturday (4 p.m. vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville).
On Tuesday, the Patriots fell to Dallas Baptist 75-60 at the Herrington Patriot Center. It was a makeup of a game from Dec. 31.
Patriot senior Soloman Thomas led the way with 13 points on the night, finishing the evening 6-for-15 from the field. Teammate Da'Zhon Wyche totaled 10 points, all of which came in the first half of action.
Cameron Kahn led DBU with 19 points with Julian Miranda adding 17.